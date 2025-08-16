Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.44% of Hexcel worth $415,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hexcel by 4,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after buying an additional 2,446,716 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 416.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after buying an additional 940,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10,767.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 388,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $14,890,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $14,843,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HXL. UBS Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

