Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Home BancShares worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 60.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.25 on Friday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

