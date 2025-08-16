Home Improvement Stocks Worth Watching – August 14th

Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Target, and Newegg Commerce are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services for the repair, renovation and upkeep of residential properties. They include home‐improvement retailers, building‐materials and tool manufacturers, paint and décor suppliers, and specialized contractors. Investors often use them to gain exposure to housing‐market trends and consumer spending on DIY and remodeling projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE:HD traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,036. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $398.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.19 and a 200 day moving average of $372.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.87. 6,002,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,959,691. Walmart has a 52 week low of $72.52 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a market cap of $804.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.98. 1,871,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day moving average of $230.69. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.63. 3,124,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,894,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.64.

Newegg Commerce (NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock traded up $34.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Newegg Commerce has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

