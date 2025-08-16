Hydro One FY2025 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.
Hydro One Trading Up 0.2%
Hydro One stock opened at C$50.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a one year low of C$42.52 and a one year high of C$53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.78.
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 66.44%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
