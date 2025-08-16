IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 374.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 46.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $24.33 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

