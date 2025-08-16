Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $468,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5%

IMO opened at $83.60 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.