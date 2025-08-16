Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ingevity by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 172,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ingevity Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

