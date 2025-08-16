Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insmed from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $95,641.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,048.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $699,187.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946,799.88. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,716 shares of company stock valued at $49,665,671. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after purchasing an additional 219,131 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,357,000 after purchasing an additional 593,206 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,382 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

