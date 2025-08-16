InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 25.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterDigital Stock Performance
Shares of IDCC stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.
InterDigital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 17.11%.
Insider Activity at InterDigital
In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
InterDigital Profile
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InterDigital
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.