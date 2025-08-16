InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 25.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $268.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $176,459.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

