Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.39.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

