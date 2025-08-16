Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO opened at $46.99 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

