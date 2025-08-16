Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CVY opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.