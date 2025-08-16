Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 4,580.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 98.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $60,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,391.80. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,397 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on Itron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Itron

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.