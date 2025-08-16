JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBUS. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBUS opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $86.94 and a 52 week high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

