KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,964,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of KB Home worth $404,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 73.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 30.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. UBS Group cut their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

