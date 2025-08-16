Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,050,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.45% of Kemper worth $404,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Kemper by 104.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 68.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 40.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.21 on Friday. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Kemper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

