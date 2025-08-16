Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,885,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 567,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,623,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,466,000 after buying an additional 539,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,782,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $211.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.74 million. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

