Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 809.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 60.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,899.52. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melinda Jo Truex purchased 8,309 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

