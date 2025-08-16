Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Landstar System worth $54,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $123.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $129.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

