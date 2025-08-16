Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

Invesco QQQ, Tesla, NVIDIA, Amazon.com, and Advanced Micro Devices are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization usually exceeding $10 billion. These firms tend to be well established, with stable earnings, often paying regular dividends. Investors often view large-caps as relatively lower‐risk holdings offering steady growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $580.09. 34,570,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,734,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.33. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $583.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.76. 59,271,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,063,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 12-month low of $202.59 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.26, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.98. 99,988,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,591,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $7.16 on Thursday, reaching $231.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,033,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,869,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.72. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.56. 54,545,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,807,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $293.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Featured Stories