Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Estimate for ALDX Earnings

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th.

ALDX stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $322.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.76. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $113,675.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,264.85. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

