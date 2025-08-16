Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of Life Time Group worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after buying an additional 2,282,007 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 7,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 1,342,749 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $40,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after buying an additional 711,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $19,917,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $2,359,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 249,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,803.84. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 86,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,200.14. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

View Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.