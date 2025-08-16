LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,255 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter worth $143,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $754,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $45.41 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

