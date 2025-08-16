Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503,321 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Macerich worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Macerich by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macerich by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.22. Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

