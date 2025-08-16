Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $58,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

