Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Commonwealth Financial

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.