Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $431.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.17.

NYSE RBC opened at $395.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $272.50 and a 1-year high of $416.33.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total transaction of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total value of $10,184,630.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,749,509.77. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,716 shares of company stock worth $48,818,116. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

