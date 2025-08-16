Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WOR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

