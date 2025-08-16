Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 14,400 shares valued at $836,224. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE BRBR opened at $38.38 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

