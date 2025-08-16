Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.63. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

