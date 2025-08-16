Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $411,000 Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,354,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $114,555,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,149,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 413,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,001,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,699 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.11 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

