Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $429,000 Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 106,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 508.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average is $230.33. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

