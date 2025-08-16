Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,275,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Elme Communities by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 535,440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Elme Communities by 230.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 265,681 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Elme Communities by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 228,419 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELME opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Elme Communities has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

