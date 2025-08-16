Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR opened at $52.28 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

