Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $463,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $123.27 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.