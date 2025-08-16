Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $480,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,681,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,127,000 after buying an additional 781,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,489.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 361,845 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,412 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 459,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.77. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.