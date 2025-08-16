Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.5%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,262,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,809. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 5,994 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $189,170.64. Following the sale, the director owned 44,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,036.76. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,517 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,207. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

