Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AptarGroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $21,941,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR opened at $138.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.37. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,388. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

