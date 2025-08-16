Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,654,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,851,000 after buying an additional 128,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,191,000 after buying an additional 273,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,207,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,680,000 after buying an additional 226,353 shares in the last quarter.

Dayforce Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DAY stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Dayforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $278,095.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 127,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,354.08. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

