Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Saia were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in Saia by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $299.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $817.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Saia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.