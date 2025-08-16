Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

