Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,335,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 239,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $7,473,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,335,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

