Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 810.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

