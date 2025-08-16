Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roku were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Roku by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.96.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -214.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,834.75. The trade was a 39.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. This trade represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,233 shares of company stock valued at $30,423,181. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

