Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $471,000 Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,273 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 629,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 248,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $187,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 262,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,440. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.2%

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $20.51 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

