Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aramark by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ARMK. Baird R W upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

ARMK opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

