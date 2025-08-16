Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Range Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Range Resources by 124.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.5%

RRC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

