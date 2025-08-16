Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock worth $56,115,790. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.