Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

