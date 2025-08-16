Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 827.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 134.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hilltop by 18.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.04 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

